BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.23 and traded as low as $8.82. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust shares last traded at $8.8350, with a volume of 447,629 shares traded.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22.

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BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0619 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.6%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE: BDJ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in dividend-paying equity securities. The trust pursues an enhanced dividend strategy, focusing on U.S. large-capitalization common stocks with a history of dividend payments. To augment income generation, BDJ may also employ an option overlay strategy, writing covered call options on select securities or indices.

Since commencing operations in 2006, BDJ has been advised by BlackRock Fund Advisors, one of the world’s largest asset managers.

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