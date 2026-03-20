JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $55.43 and last traded at $55.76. Approximately 7,383,178 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 6,534,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.70.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.92.

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JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.509 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,163,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,136,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,507,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,157,000 after buying an additional 1,408,923 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,922,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,809 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $58,197,000.

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The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach. The fund also invests in ELNs in seeking income generation. JEPQ was launched on May 3, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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