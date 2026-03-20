JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $55.43 and last traded at $55.76. Approximately 7,383,178 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 6,534,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.70.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.7%
The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.92.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.509 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.0%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach. The fund also invests in ELNs in seeking income generation. JEPQ was launched on May 3, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
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