Knights Group (LON:KGH) Trading Up 2.7% – What’s Next?

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 167.35 and last traded at GBX 167.35. Approximately 77,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 245,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Knights Group in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 345 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 345.

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Knights Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 179.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.14. The company has a market capitalization of £143.87 million, a P/E ratio of 132.82 and a beta of 1.67.

Knights Group (LON:KGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 12th. The company reported GBX 14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Knights Group had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knights Group Holdings plc will post 22.0875439 EPS for the current year.

About Knights Group

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Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services comprising of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt advisory , dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment. In addition, the company provides personal services in the areas of agriculture, charities, conveyancing, family, landed estates, planning, professional discipline, tax and trusts, and wills and estates.

Further Reading

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