PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Trading Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.67 and last traded at $6.67. Approximately 85,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 112,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

PT Astra International Tbk Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.65.

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PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

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PT Astra International Tbk is a leading Indonesian diversified conglomerate with interests spanning automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, agribusiness, infrastructure, logistics, information technology, and property. Founded in 1957 and headquartered in Jakarta, the company established itself early as the exclusive distributor of Toyota vehicles in Indonesia, a relationship that remains a cornerstone of its automotive business. Over the decades, Astra has expanded its product and service offerings through strategic partnerships and joint ventures with global firms, solidifying its position in several key sectors of the Indonesian economy.

The company’s automotive segment encompasses the distribution and retail of passenger cars, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and component manufacturing.

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