US Solar Fund (LON:USFP) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USFP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21 and last traded at GBX 21. Approximately 121,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 59,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.

US Solar Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 25.91.

US Solar Fund Company Profile

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US Solar Fund (USF) is a renewable energy fund that aims to provide investors with attractive, sustainable dividends along with an element of capital growth through its investment in a diversified portfolio of utility-scale solar power plants across North America and other OECD countries in the Americas.

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