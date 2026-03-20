Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.09 and traded as high as $12.0120. Mullen Group shares last traded at $12.0120, with a volume of 383 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MLLGF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial cut Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mullen Group
Mullen Group Stock Down 2.4%
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. is a diversified transportation and logistics company headquartered in Okotoks, Alberta. Founded in 1949 as a regional trucking firm, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions to become one of Canada’s leading asset-based carriers. Mullen Group provides full-service solutions across a range of industries, with a focus on temperature-controlled freight, bulk and specialized haulage, and dedicated contract carriage.
The company operates through several complementary business segments, including truckload and less-than-truckload (LTL) services, logistics and warehousing, courier and parcel delivery, and international freight forwarding.
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.