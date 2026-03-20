Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.09 and traded as high as $12.0120. Mullen Group shares last traded at $12.0120, with a volume of 383 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLLGF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial cut Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Mullen Group Stock Down 2.4%

About Mullen Group

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10.

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group Ltd. is a diversified transportation and logistics company headquartered in Okotoks, Alberta. Founded in 1949 as a regional trucking firm, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions to become one of Canada’s leading asset-based carriers. Mullen Group provides full-service solutions across a range of industries, with a focus on temperature-controlled freight, bulk and specialized haulage, and dedicated contract carriage.

The company operates through several complementary business segments, including truckload and less-than-truckload (LTL) services, logistics and warehousing, courier and parcel delivery, and international freight forwarding.

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