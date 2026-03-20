Biox (TSE:BX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Biox Corp (TSE:BX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$14.60. Biox shares last traded at C$14.30, with a volume of 123,397 shares changing hands.

Biox Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$119.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.47.

Biox Company Profile

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Blackstone is the world’s largest alternative asset manager. Blackstone seeks to deliver compelling returns for institutional and individual investors by strengthening the companies in which the firm invests. Blackstone’s over $1.2 trillion in assets under management include global investment strategies focused on real estate, private equity, credit, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, secondaries and hedge funds.

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