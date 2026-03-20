Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) CEO Sells $30,244.20 in Stock

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) CEO Claire Mazumdar sold 1,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $30,244.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 339,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,478.40. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Claire Mazumdar also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 18th, Claire Mazumdar sold 6,499 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $122,441.16.

On Thursday, March 19th, Claire Mazumdar sold 6,905 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $129,675.90.

On Monday, March 9th, Claire Mazumdar sold 36,766 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $704,804.22.

On Friday, March 6th, Claire Mazumdar sold 3,817 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $71,568.75.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Claire Mazumdar sold 2,631 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $49,278.63.

On Thursday, March 5th, Claire Mazumdar sold 1,786 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $33,469.64.

Bicara Therapeutics Price Performance

Bicara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.41. 1,190,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,370. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.27. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCAX. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,529,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 596.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,868 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,484,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,753,000 after buying an additional 195,667 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,762,000 after buying an additional 1,059,260 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Mizuho raised Bicara Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile

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Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel neurohormone-based therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s research focuses on harnessing endogenous signaling pathways in the brain, with the goal of offering new treatment options for conditions that remain inadequately addressed by existing medications. Bicara applies proprietary peptide engineering and intranasal delivery platforms to optimize central nervous system uptake and therapeutic effect.

The company’s lead candidates include PST-001, an intranasal vasopressin-1A receptor antagonist in development for postpartum depression, and PST-002, an oxytocin receptor modulator being investigated for social anxiety and autism spectrum disorder.

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