Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Vantage Drilling Co. (OTCMKTS:VTGDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0001. Vantage Drilling shares last traded at $0.0001, with a volume of 251,000 shares.

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Vantage Drilling Company Profile

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Vantage Drilling International, trading on the OTCMKTS under the symbol VTGDF, is a Bermuda?incorporated offshore drilling contractor that owns and operates a fleet of floating drilling rigs. The company specializes in contract drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and gas sector. Its operations encompass drilling program planning, rig mobilization, drilling operations management and well construction support, leveraging a blend of engineering expertise and technical rig capabilities to meet client requirements in challenging offshore environments.

The company’s rig fleet includes both mid-water floaters and deepwater units equipped to handle exploration and development drilling in water depths ranging from several hundred to several thousand feet.

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