Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Vantage Drilling Co. (OTCMKTS:VTGDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0001. Vantage Drilling shares last traded at $0.0001, with a volume of 251,000 shares.
Vantage Drilling Stock Performance
Vantage Drilling Company Profile
The company’s rig fleet includes both mid-water floaters and deepwater units equipped to handle exploration and development drilling in water depths ranging from several hundred to several thousand feet.
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