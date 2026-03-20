abrdn Focused U.S. Small Cap Active ETF (NASDAQ:AFSC) Shares Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

abrdn Focused U.S. Small Cap Active ETF (NASDAQ:AFSC – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.83 and last traded at $30.83. Approximately 282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

abrdn Focused U.S. Small Cap Active ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.51.

abrdn Focused U.S. Small Cap Active ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The abrdn Focused U.S. Small Cap Active ETF (AFSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in US small-caps the adviser perceives to be high quality and of good fundamental standing. AFSC was launched on Feb 18, 2025 and is issued by Abrdn.

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