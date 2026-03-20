CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Trading Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE:CVU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.36. Approximately 54,993 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 133,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

CPI Aerostructures Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

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Institutional Trading of CPI Aerostructures

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVU. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc operates as a precision manufacturer of complex aerostructure and structural components for commercial, regional, military and business jet aircraft markets. The company specializes in design, engineering, prototyping and production of metallic and composite assemblies, including wing ribs and panels, floor beams, flight control surfaces, fuselage sections and other structural subassemblies. It leverages advanced machining centers, automated fabrication processes and in-house tool design to deliver parts that meet stringent aerospace specifications.

In addition to fabrication and assembly, CPI Aerostructures provides comprehensive aftermarket support through maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services.

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