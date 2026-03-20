WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund (NASDAQ:WTMY) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund (NASDAQ:WTMY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.47 and last traded at $25.4950. 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.48.

WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.53.

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WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund ( NASDAQ:WTMY Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 13.06% of WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that seeks to generate a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes. The fund employs a laddered maturity strategy, investing in both investment-grade and high-yield municipal debt securities with an average duration between five and ten years. It focuses on securities expected to mature or have an option to be called or tendered within 15 years.

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