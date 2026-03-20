JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.15 and traded as high as $19.86. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 103,321 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JAKK shares. Zacks Research raised JAKKS Pacific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen raised JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, JAKKS Pacific has an average rating of “Hold”.

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JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance

JAKKS Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $224.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. JAKKS Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 117.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $924,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP lifted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in JAKKS Pacific by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

About JAKKS Pacific

(Get Free Report)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc (NASDAQ: JAKK) is a Los Angeles–based company that designs, develops and markets a broad range of toys and consumer products. Since its founding in 1995 by industry veteran Jack Friedman, the company has built a diversified portfolio spanning three primary segments: Toys, Consumer Electronics & Seasonal, and Kids Furniture & Accessories. JAKKS Pacific specializes in both licensed and proprietary brands, collaborating with major entertainment and sports licensors to bring popular characters and franchises to market.

The company’s Toys segment includes action figures, dolls, role-play items, collectible toys and outdoor activity products.

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