Computer Modelling Group (OTCMKTS:CMDXF) Trading Down 2.1% – Should You Sell?

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.8170 and last traded at $2.8170. 8,529 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 38,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.8770.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Down 2.4%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74.

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Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

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Computer Modelling Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CMDXF) is a Canada-based software developer specializing in advanced reservoir simulation for the oil and gas industry. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company has been providing technology solutions since its founding in 1978. Its core mission is to help energy producers model and optimize subsurface flow and recovery processes, enabling more efficient field development and production planning.

The company’s principal products include IMEX, GEM and STARS reservoir simulators, each tailored to specific recovery mechanisms—from conventional black-oil workflows to complex compositional and thermal processes.

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