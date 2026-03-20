Pet Valu (OTCMKTS:PTVLF) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTVLF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.46 and last traded at $16.46. Approximately 13,438 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 253% from the average daily volume of 3,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

Pet Valu Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.21.

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About Pet Valu

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Pet Valu Inc is a specialty retailer of pet food, supplies and accessories headquartered in Markham, Ontario. The company operates a network of company-owned and franchised stores across Canada and the United States, offering an assortment of branded and private-label products for dogs, cats and small animals. In addition to hard goods such as bedding, toys and grooming supplies, Pet Valu locations often feature on-site grooming salons and self-serve pet wash stations to meet a range of customer needs.

Founded in 1976, Pet Valu established its business model on a franchise partnership structure, enabling local entrepreneurs to operate retail outlets under the Pet Valu banner.

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