VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT) Shares Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.92 and last traded at $34.92. Approximately 33,534 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 50,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $382.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.41.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations. SMOT was launched on Oct 4, 2022 and is managed by VanEck.

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