CCM Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CCMG) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

CCM Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CCMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.38 and last traded at $33.2870. Approximately 11,989 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 37,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.19.

CCM Global Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20.

CCM Global Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The CCM Global Equity ETF (CCMG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that broadly invest in equity securities across all market capitalizations from around the world, including emerging markets. CCMG was launched on Jan 18, 2024 and is issued by CCM.

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