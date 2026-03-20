Zapata Quantum (OTCMKTS:ZPTA) Stock Price Down 6.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Zapata Quantum (OTCMKTS:ZPTA – Get Free Report) were down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 9,247 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 79,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Zapata Quantum Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54.

About Zapata Quantum

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Zapata Computing Holdings Inc operates as an industrial generative artificial intelligence (AI) software company in the United States. The company offers subscription-based solutions that combine software and services to develop generative AI applications, as well as accompanying services to solve complex industrial problems. It also provides Zapata AI Sense, a suite of algorithms and complex mathematical models to enhance analytics and other data-driven applications; Zapata AI Prose, a set of generative AI solutions based on large language models for generic chatbot applications; and Orquestra, an industrial generative AI application development platform, which provides sense and prose.

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