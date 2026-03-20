Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Webster Financial (WBS)

Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/4/2026 – Webster Financial was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from “strong sell” to “hold”.
- 3/3/2026 – Webster Financial was downgraded by Santander from “neutral” to “underweight”.
- 3/3/2026 – Webster Financial had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/2/2026 – Webster Financial had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $77.00 to $79.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2026 – Webster Financial was downgraded by Citigroup Inc. from “buy” to “hold”. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/11/2026 – Webster Financial was downgraded by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from “moderate buy” to “hold”.
- 2/6/2026 – Webster Financial had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/6/2026 – Webster Financial was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from “overweight” to “equal weight”. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/5/2026 – Webster Financial was downgraded by UBS Group AG from “buy” to “neutral”. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down from $77.00.
- 2/5/2026 – Webster Financial had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2026 – Webster Financial was given a new $75.00 price target by Barclays PLC.
- 2/4/2026 – Webster Financial had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Stephens. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/4/2026 – Webster Financial was downgraded by Truist Financial Corporation from “buy” to “hold”. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/4/2026 – Webster Financial was downgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada from “moderate buy” to “hold”. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/4/2026 – Webster Financial was given a new $75.00 price target by Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 2/4/2026 – Webster Financial was downgraded by Santander to “hold”.
- 2/4/2026 – Webster Financial was downgraded by Barclays PLC from “strong-buy” to “hold”.
- 2/4/2026 – Webster Financial was downgraded by TD Cowen from “strong-buy” to “hold”.
- 2/4/2026 – Webster Financial was downgraded by Stephens from “overweight” to “equal weight”. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/4/2026 – Webster Financial was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from “strong-buy” to “hold”.
- 1/26/2026 – Webster Financial had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $77.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2026 – Webster Financial had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $72.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2026 – Webster Financial had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $77.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2026 – Webster Financial had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $75.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Webster Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.07%.
In addition to traditional banking services, Webster Financial provides wealth management and insurance products designed to help clients plan for retirement, preserve assets, and manage risk.
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