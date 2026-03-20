Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD) Shares Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.5850. 48,267 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 33,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Jaguar Mining Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $404.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.75.

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About Jaguar Mining

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Jaguar Mining Inc is a gold producer with operations concentrated in the Iron Quadrangle region of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The company’s primary assets include the Caeté and Turmalina underground gold mines, together with the Paciência development project. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Jaguar Mining leverages a combination of long?established infrastructure and newer exploration licences covering more than 70,000 hectares to support its growth strategy.

The company’s core activities span exploration, development, extraction, milling and sale of gold.

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