Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Share Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $70.66 and traded as high as $71.38. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $71.21, with a volume of 24,906 shares.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.66.

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Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0064 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $854,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 88,750.0% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.

(Get Free Report)

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Canadian Dollars. The Bank of New York Mellon serves as the Trustee. The Trust’s sponsor is Rydex Specialized Products LLC, which is doing business as Rydex Investments.

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