Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Share Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $70.66 and traded as high as $71.38. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $71.21, with a volume of 24,906 shares.
Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.66.
Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0064 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust
Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Company Profile
Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Canadian Dollars. The Bank of New York Mellon serves as the Trustee. The Trust’s sponsor is Rydex Specialized Products LLC, which is doing business as Rydex Investments.
Further Reading
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