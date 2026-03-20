Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.18 and traded as high as C$16.99. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$16.84, with a volume of 5,630 shares changing hands.

Acadian Timber Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$311.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.17.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acadian Timber had a net margin of 56.32% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of C$21.98 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.0095345 EPS for the current year.

Acadian Timber Announces Dividend

About Acadian Timber

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 42.96%.

(Get Free Report)

Acadian Timber Corp is a Canada-based supplier of primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company’s operating segments include NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. It generates maximum revenue from the NB Timberlands segment. The company’s product includes softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood and biomass by-products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.