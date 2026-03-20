Tokyo Lifestyle (NASDAQ:TKLF) Shares Down 25.1% – Here’s Why

Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) traded down 25.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.21. 136,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,081% from the average session volume of 3,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut Tokyo Lifestyle from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Tokyo Lifestyle Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Tokyo Lifestyle

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tokyo Lifestyle stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:TKLF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 77,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 1.83% of Tokyo Lifestyle as of its most recent SEC filing.

Tokyo Lifestyle Company Profile

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Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

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