Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Stock Price Up 3.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.09. 3,132 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 2,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.0150.

Tritax Big Box REIT Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94.

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About Tritax Big Box REIT

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Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS: TTBXF) is a real estate investment trust specializing in large-scale logistics and distribution properties across the United Kingdom. The company focuses on acquiring, managing and leasing modern “big box” warehouses that serve as critical nodes in e-commerce, retail and third-party logistics networks. Its assets are designed to offer high quality, sustainable space with efficient floor plans, abundant parking and strong transport links.

The REIT’s portfolio is externally managed by Tritax Management LLP, a specialist real estate investment manager with experience in the logistics sector.

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