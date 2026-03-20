Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0543 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHPS traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.57. 10,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,793. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.75. The company has a market cap of $26.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.75. Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $60.76.

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The Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (CHPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the companies involved semiconductor industry globally. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics. CHPS was launched on Jul 13, 2023 and is issued by Xtrackers.

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