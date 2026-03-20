Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0543 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.
Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CHPS traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.57. 10,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,793. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.75. The company has a market cap of $26.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.75. Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $60.76.
About Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF
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