Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,700 and last traded at GBX 3,615. Approximately 41,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 112,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,590.

Georgia Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,406.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,900.38.

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Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 1,560.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Georgia Capital had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 68.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Georgia Capital PLC will post 260.9999942 EPS for the current year.

Georgia Capital Company Profile

Georgia Capital PLC (“Georgia Capital” or “the Group” or “GCAP”– LSE: CGEO LN) is a platform for buying, building and developing businesses in Georgia with holdings in sectors that are expected to benefit from the continued growth and further diversification of the Georgian economy. The Group’s focus is typically on larger-scale investment opportunities in Georgia, which have the potential to reach at least GEL 300 million equity value over 3-5 years from the initial investment and to monetise them through exits, as investments mature.

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