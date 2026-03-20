Armor Minerals (CVE:A) Shares Down 7.2% – Should You Sell?

Armor Minerals Inc. (CVE:A – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 2,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 6,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Armor Minerals Stock Down 7.2%

The company has a market cap of C$34.48 million and a PE ratio of -450.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 26.58, a current ratio of 26.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07.

Armor Minerals Company Profile

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Armor Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rio Cristal Resources Corporation and changed its name to Armor Minerals Inc in May 2015. Armor Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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