GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Plans Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:TQQY)

GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1294 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Stock Down 5.4%

TQQY stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,523. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.65. GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $22.41.

Get GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF alerts:

About GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across energy, real estate, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, health care, information technology, communication services, utilities sectors. It uses derivatives such as options, swaps to create its portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.