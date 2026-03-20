GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Plans Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:TQQY)

GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1294 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Stock Down 5.4%
TQQY stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,523. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.65. GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $22.41.
About GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF
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