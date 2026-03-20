Head to Head Contrast: Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICXD) & SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU)

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) and Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICXD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SeaStar Medical and Zicix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaStar Medical -1,551.08% -414.50% -151.13% Zicix N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SeaStar Medical and Zicix”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaStar Medical $140,000.00 60.37 -$24.83 million ($16.50) -0.14 Zicix N/A N/A N/A ($100.14) 0.00

Zicix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SeaStar Medical. SeaStar Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zicix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

SeaStar Medical has a beta of -1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zicix has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SeaStar Medical and Zicix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaStar Medical 1 0 0 0 1.00 Zicix 0 0 0 0 0.00

SeaStar Medical presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 169.06%. Given SeaStar Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SeaStar Medical is more favorable than Zicix.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of SeaStar Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of SeaStar Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SeaStar Medical beats Zicix on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaStar Medical

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SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Zicix

(Get Free Report)

Zicix Corporation, through its subsidiary, Texas Mobile Health, Inc., provides diagnostic medical imaging services in Houston, Texas. It offers cardiac diagnostic services, including echocardiogram, stress testing, carotid ultrasound, and halter and event monitoring services; medical services, such as general medical care, medical care for home health patients, general and immigration physicals, weight reduction, cold laser pain relief treatment, physical therapy, and anti-aging treatment; and MRI, CT, and X-Ray services. The company was formerly known as Bederra Corporation and changed its name to Zicix Corporation on February 8, 2011. Zicix Corporation was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

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