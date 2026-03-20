Brian Venturo Sells 281,250 Shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) insider Brian Venturo sold 281,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $23,526,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CoreWeave Stock Performance

CoreWeave stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.47. 29,315,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,426,307. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion and a PE ratio of -25.46. CoreWeave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00.

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CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave

Key Headlines Impacting CoreWeave

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,478 shares during the last quarter. Nvidia Corp boosted its stake in CoreWeave by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nvidia Corp now owns 24,277,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,701,000 after buying an additional 95,113 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CoreWeave by 446,194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,013,000 after buying an additional 17,847,760 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. grew its holdings in CoreWeave by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 4,653,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,260,000 after buying an additional 1,692,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter.

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave announced general availability of NVIDIA HGX B300 (Blackwell Ultra) instances at NVIDIA GTC — this upgrades CoreWeave’s AI-native cloud with next?gen GPUs (faster, more efficient), supporting higher-margin, production AI workloads and strengthening its competitive moat. CoreWeave Expands AI Cloud With NVIDIA HGX B300

CoreWeave announced general availability of NVIDIA HGX B300 (Blackwell Ultra) instances at NVIDIA GTC — this upgrades CoreWeave’s AI-native cloud with next?gen GPUs (faster, more efficient), supporting higher-margin, production AI workloads and strengthening its competitive moat. Positive Sentiment: Integration with Cline to power autonomous coding systems — positions CoreWeave as a back?end provider for next?gen AI agents and inference workloads, expanding addressable market beyond raw GPU rental to higher-value software+inference services. CoreWeave Integrates With Cline

Integration with Cline to power autonomous coding systems — positions CoreWeave as a back?end provider for next?gen AI agents and inference workloads, expanding addressable market beyond raw GPU rental to higher-value software+inference services. Positive Sentiment: Bullish research narratives highlight a huge backlog and massive forward revenue visibility — analysts and bullish pieces (e.g., Seeking Alpha) call CRWV undervalued vs. peers, supporting longer?term upside expectations. CoreWeave: Deeply Undervalued

Bullish research narratives highlight a huge backlog and massive forward revenue visibility — analysts and bullish pieces (e.g., Seeking Alpha) call CRWV undervalued vs. peers, supporting longer?term upside expectations. Neutral Sentiment: CoreWeave is a notable holding in thematic ETFs (e.g., ARKK) — ETF flows could amplify moves in either direction but aren’t an immediate company-specific catalyst. Is the ARK Innovation ETF Finding a Floor?

CoreWeave is a notable holding in thematic ETFs (e.g., ARKK) — ETF flows could amplify moves in either direction but aren’t an immediate company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest data looks anomalous/zeroed out — current readings provide no clear short?pressure signal and appear unreliable. (Internal data entries)

Reported short?interest data looks anomalous/zeroed out — current readings provide no clear short?pressure signal and appear unreliable. (Internal data entries) Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling this week — CFO Nitin Agrawal sold ~38.5k shares (~$3.2M) and other executives (Brannin Mcbee) executed large sales; sizable insider dispositions can weigh on near?term sentiment and signal liquidity needs or personal diversification. Insider Selling: CoreWeave CFO Sells Shares

Significant insider selling this week — CFO Nitin Agrawal sold ~38.5k shares (~$3.2M) and other executives (Brannin Mcbee) executed large sales; sizable insider dispositions can weigh on near?term sentiment and signal liquidity needs or personal diversification. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results missed EPS and show negative margins and return on equity despite strong top-line growth — investors remain sensitive to when scale converts to profitability. (MarketBeat earnings summary)

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWV. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on CoreWeave from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRWV

CoreWeave Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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