TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) CEO Sells $61,384.40 in Stock

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Mary Szela sold 15,944 shares of TriSalus Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $61,384.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 752,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,999.95. This represents a 2.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TriSalus Life Sciences Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of TriSalus Life Sciences stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.93. 396,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,887. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

Get TriSalus Life Sciences alerts:

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TLSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded TriSalus Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of TriSalus Life Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TLSI

TriSalus Life Sciences News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TriSalus Life Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: TriSalus reported a slight quarterly earnings beat on March 5 (EPS -$0.12 vs. consensus -$0.13) with revenue roughly in line with expectations — this gives a fundamental rationale for buying interest. MarketBeat TLSI Summary

TriSalus reported a slight quarterly earnings beat on March 5 (EPS -$0.12 vs. consensus -$0.13) with revenue roughly in line with expectations — this gives a fundamental rationale for buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Trading volume was elevated (?396k shares vs. ~181k average), suggesting the market is actively re-pricing the name; price remains below the 50-day ($4.95) and 200-day ($5.30) moving averages, a neutral-to-cautious technical backdrop.

Trading volume was elevated (?396k shares vs. ~181k average), suggesting the market is actively re-pricing the name; price remains below the 50-day ($4.95) and 200-day ($5.30) moving averages, a neutral-to-cautious technical backdrop. Negative Sentiment: CEO Mary T. Szela sold 15,944 shares on March 17 at an average $3.85 (?$61.4k) and previously sold 4,358 shares on March 11 at $4.13; these transactions reduced her ownership by ~2.07% and ~0.56% respectively — a notable insider reduction. CEO Form 4

CEO Mary T. Szela sold 15,944 shares on March 17 at an average $3.85 (?$61.4k) and previously sold 4,358 shares on March 11 at $4.13; these transactions reduced her ownership by ~2.07% and ~0.56% respectively — a notable insider reduction. Negative Sentiment: Other officers also reported multiple small sales this week: Richard Marshak (several sales on Mar 11–16). These are modest in dollar terms but collectively add to negative insider-sentiment signals. Marshak Form 4

Other officers also reported multiple small sales this week: Richard Marshak (several sales on Mar 11–16). These are modest in dollar terms but collectively add to negative insider-sentiment signals. Negative Sentiment: Insider sales by Bryan F. Cox (multiple small sales Mar 11–16) and Jodi Devlin (multiple small sales Mar 11–16) were also disclosed, further contributing to the selling narrative. Cox Form 4 Devlin Form 4

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriSalus Life Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLSI. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $6,812,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Connective Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences by 12.8% in the second quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC now owns 32,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of non-invasive drug–device combination therapies for oncology applications. Leveraging proprietary electroporation and ultrasound platforms, the company aims to enhance the localized delivery and efficacy of established chemotherapeutic agents while reducing systemic toxicity. Its lead programs target hard-to-treat head and neck cancers, where improved tumor control and patient tolerability remain significant unmet needs.

The company’s pipeline comprises investigational product candidates in early and mid-stage clinical trials, including studies that combine its electrochemotherapy platform with radiation therapy and immuno-oncology agents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.