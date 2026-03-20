TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) CEO Sells $17,998.54 in Stock

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Mary Szela sold 4,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $17,998.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 768,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,685.03. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TriSalus Life Sciences Trading Up 1.8%

TLSI stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.93. 396,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,887. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.42. TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

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TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TLSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TriSalus Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of TriSalus Life Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

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Trending Headlines about TriSalus Life Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting TriSalus Life Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: TriSalus reported a slight quarterly earnings beat on March 5 (EPS -$0.12 vs. consensus -$0.13) with revenue roughly in line with expectations — this gives a fundamental rationale for buying interest. MarketBeat TLSI Summary

TriSalus reported a slight quarterly earnings beat on March 5 (EPS -$0.12 vs. consensus -$0.13) with revenue roughly in line with expectations — this gives a fundamental rationale for buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Trading volume was elevated (?396k shares vs. ~181k average), suggesting the market is actively re-pricing the name; price remains below the 50-day ($4.95) and 200-day ($5.30) moving averages, a neutral-to-cautious technical backdrop.

Trading volume was elevated (?396k shares vs. ~181k average), suggesting the market is actively re-pricing the name; price remains below the 50-day ($4.95) and 200-day ($5.30) moving averages, a neutral-to-cautious technical backdrop. Negative Sentiment: CEO Mary T. Szela sold 15,944 shares on March 17 at an average $3.85 (?$61.4k) and previously sold 4,358 shares on March 11 at $4.13; these transactions reduced her ownership by ~2.07% and ~0.56% respectively — a notable insider reduction. CEO Form 4

CEO Mary T. Szela sold 15,944 shares on March 17 at an average $3.85 (?$61.4k) and previously sold 4,358 shares on March 11 at $4.13; these transactions reduced her ownership by ~2.07% and ~0.56% respectively — a notable insider reduction. Negative Sentiment: Other officers also reported multiple small sales this week: Richard Marshak (several sales on Mar 11–16). These are modest in dollar terms but collectively add to negative insider-sentiment signals. Marshak Form 4

Other officers also reported multiple small sales this week: Richard Marshak (several sales on Mar 11–16). These are modest in dollar terms but collectively add to negative insider-sentiment signals. Negative Sentiment: Insider sales by Bryan F. Cox (multiple small sales Mar 11–16) and Jodi Devlin (multiple small sales Mar 11–16) were also disclosed, further contributing to the selling narrative. Cox Form 4 Devlin Form 4

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriSalus Life Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences by 35,804.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of non-invasive drug–device combination therapies for oncology applications. Leveraging proprietary electroporation and ultrasound platforms, the company aims to enhance the localized delivery and efficacy of established chemotherapeutic agents while reducing systemic toxicity. Its lead programs target hard-to-treat head and neck cancers, where improved tumor control and patient tolerability remain significant unmet needs.

The company’s pipeline comprises investigational product candidates in early and mid-stage clinical trials, including studies that combine its electrochemotherapy platform with radiation therapy and immuno-oncology agents.

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