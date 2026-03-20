Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Trading 21.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Free Report) shares rose 21.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 200,031 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,029,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Qualigen Therapeutics Trading Down 11.4%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.24.

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Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile

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Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: QLGN) is a life sciences company headquartered in Westminster, Colorado, that combines immunodiagnostic reagents with novel immuno-oncology therapies. Operating through two primary business units—Qualigen Diagnostic Solutions and Qualigen BioTherapeutics—the company seeks to leverage its expertise in antibody engineering and assay development to address both clinical laboratory needs and unmet medical needs in oncology.

Through its Qualigen Diagnostic Solutions division, the company designs, manufactures and distributes immunoassay reagents, kits and related consumables for use in clinical and research laboratories.

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