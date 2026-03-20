Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Shares Down 5.1% – Here’s What Happened

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.31 and last traded at C$3.34. Approximately 790,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 659,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Galiano Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Galiano Gold Trading Down 3.2%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$784.57 million, a P/E ratio of -27.45, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.02.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Galiano Gold had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of C$213.44 million for the quarter.

About Galiano Gold

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Galiano is focused on creating a sustainable business capable of value creation for all stakeholders through production, exploration and disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The Company owns the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. Galiano is committed to the highest standards for environmental management, social responsibility, and the health and safety of its employees and neighbouring communities.

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