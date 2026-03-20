P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Stock Price Up 3.1% – Time to Buy?

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.50 and last traded at $47.35. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.94.

P/F Bakkafrost Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.93.

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P/F Bakkafrost Company Profile

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P/F Bakkafrost is a vertically integrated aquaculture company headquartered in Glyvrar in the Faroe Islands. It specializes in the production, processing and sale of Atlantic salmon, leveraging a fully integrated value chain that encompasses broodstock and smolt production, fish farming, feed production and on-site processing. The company is recognized for its focus on high-quality, organic-certified salmon and stringent biosecurity and animal welfare standards.

The group operates freshwater facilities for smolt rearing and a network of sea sites in sheltered fjords and coastal areas of the Faroe Islands, where ocean currents and water quality offer ideal conditions for salmon farming.

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