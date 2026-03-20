Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Trading Down 6.9% – What’s Next?

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.1050 and last traded at $27.1050. 447 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.11.

Jumbo Stock Down 1.9%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.93.

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About Jumbo

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Jumbo SA is a Greece-based retail company established in 1986 that specializes in a broad range of consumer goods. The company designs, sources and distributes toys, baby products, seasonal and holiday items, stationery, sports equipment and home décor products. With its core focus on value pricing and high-volume sales, Jumbo aims to offer a one-stop shopping experience for families and gift buyers.

Through its network of large-format stores, Jumbo serves customers across Greece as well as in Southeastern European markets, including Cyprus, Romania and Bulgaria.

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