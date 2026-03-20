Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Stock Price Up 3.9% – Here’s Why

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.97 and last traded at $20.97. 21,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 28,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

Boralex Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.29.

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Boralex Company Profile

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Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) is a Canada-based independent power producer specializing in renewable energy. The company focuses on the development, construction, acquisition and operation of onshore wind farms, solar power facilities, small-scale hydroelectric stations and energy storage projects. Drawing on in-house engineering and project management expertise, Boralex provides comprehensive services that cover site selection, permitting, financing and long-term operations.

Since its founding in 1990 in Kingsey Falls, Quebec, Boralex has expanded its footprint beyond North America into Europe and the United Kingdom.

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