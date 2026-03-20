Head-To-Head Contrast: Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) versus Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) and Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Archer Aviation and Northrop Grumman”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archer Aviation $300,000.00 12,494.87 -$618.20 million ($0.99) -5.81 Northrop Grumman $41.95 billion 2.39 $4.18 billion $29.13 24.24

Analyst Recommendations

Northrop Grumman has higher revenue and earnings than Archer Aviation. Archer Aviation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northrop Grumman, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Archer Aviation and Northrop Grumman, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archer Aviation 1 2 5 0 2.50 Northrop Grumman 0 9 11 1 2.62

Archer Aviation currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.51%. Northrop Grumman has a consensus price target of $693.60, indicating a potential downside of 1.79%. Given Archer Aviation’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Archer Aviation is more favorable than Northrop Grumman.

Profitability

This table compares Archer Aviation and Northrop Grumman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archer Aviation N/A -37.76% -32.89% Northrop Grumman 9.97% 25.57% 8.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.3% of Archer Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Northrop Grumman shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Archer Aviation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Northrop Grumman shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Archer Aviation has a beta of 3.1, indicating that its stock price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northrop Grumman has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northrop Grumman beats Archer Aviation on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Archer Aviation

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Archer Aviation Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Northrop Grumman

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Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems. Its Defense Systems segment designs, develops, integrates, and produces tactical weapons and missile defense solutions, and provides sustainment, modernization, and training services for manned and unmanned aircraft and electronics systems. It also offers integrated, all-domain command, and control battle management systems, precision strike weapons; high speed air-breathing and hypersonic systems; high-performance gun systems, ammunition, precision munitions and advanced fuzes; aircraft and mission systems logistics support, sustainment, operations and modernization; and warfighter training services. The company’s Mission Systems segment offers command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems; radar, electro-optical/infrared and acoustic sensors; electronic warfare systems; advanced communications and network systems; cyber solutions; intelligence processing systems; navigation; and maritime power, propulsion, and payload launch systems. Its Space Systems segment offers satellites, spacecraft systems, subsystems, sensors, and payloads; ground systems; missile defense systems and interceptors; launch vehicles and related propulsion systems; and strategic missiles. Northrop Grumman Corporation was founded in 1939 and is based in Falls Church, Virginia.

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