Insider Buying: Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Director Purchases 70,000 Shares of Stock

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) Director Richard Douglas purchased 70,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 195,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,000. This represents a 56.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ALDX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,633,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,328,849. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $6.81.

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Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 12,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALDX has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aldeyra Therapeutics

Key Stories Impacting Aldeyra Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Aldeyra Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Insider buying: Director/insider Michael Alfieri increased his stake, purchasing 5,000 shares at ~$1.42 on March 18 — a modest signal of insider conviction that can be viewed as supportive amid the sell-off. SEC Filing: Insider Purchase

Insider buying: Director/insider Michael Alfieri increased his stake, purchasing 5,000 shares at ~$1.42 on March 18 — a modest signal of insider conviction that can be viewed as supportive amid the sell-off. Neutral Sentiment: Broker note status: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a Neutral rating and a $2.00 target while publishing updated model revisions. The Neutral stance limits upside endorsement from that shop but keeps coverage steady. HC Wainwright Reaffirms Neutral Rating

Broker note status: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a Neutral rating and a $2.00 target while publishing updated model revisions. The Neutral stance limits upside endorsement from that shop but keeps coverage steady. Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts: HC Wainwright sharply reduced EPS forecasts across 2026–2030 (Q4 2026 from $0.27 to ($0.02); FY2026 to ($0.44); FY2027 to ($0.27); FY2028–2030 also lowered). The revisions signal weaker expected profitability and push down research-driven valuation support. HC Wainwright Research Note

Analyst cuts: HC Wainwright sharply reduced EPS forecasts across 2026–2030 (Q4 2026 from $0.27 to ($0.02); FY2026 to ($0.44); FY2027 to ($0.27); FY2028–2030 also lowered). The revisions signal weaker expected profitability and push down research-driven valuation support. Negative Sentiment: Lawsuits / investigations: Multiple law firms (Pomerantz; Levi & Korsinsky and others) have launched securities-fraud probes and class-action recruitment, alleging management misstatements around reproxalap’s efficacy and approval prospects. Litigation risk and potential disclosures raise investor uncertainty. Pomerantz Investigation Notice Levi & Korsinsky Alert

Lawsuits / investigations: Multiple law firms (Pomerantz; Levi & Korsinsky and others) have launched securities-fraud probes and class-action recruitment, alleging management misstatements around reproxalap’s efficacy and approval prospects. Litigation risk and potential disclosures raise investor uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction / put buying: Heavy put-option activity and a multi-day slump (reports cite ~67% decline since Tuesday) indicate aggressive bearish positioning and rapid de-risking by traders following the FDA Complete Response Letter for reproxalap. That pressure has driven large volume and volatility. Put Options Flow Benzinga: What’s Going On

Market reaction / put buying: Heavy put-option activity and a multi-day slump (reports cite ~67% decline since Tuesday) indicate aggressive bearish positioning and rapid de-risking by traders following the FDA Complete Response Letter for reproxalap. That pressure has driven large volume and volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports in recent feeds show inconsistent/zero values (likely data anomalies); treat reported short metrics cautiously until exchanges refresh official figures. No reliable signal from those entries.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapies for immune-mediated diseases. The company’s research efforts center on targeted alkenals, a class of reactive aldehyde species that play a key role in inflammatory pathways. By selectively modulating these pathways, Aldeyra aims to address both ocular and systemic indications with high unmet medical need.

The company’s lead product candidate, reproxalap, is being investigated in several ophthalmic disorders, including dry eye disease, allergic conjunctivitis and non-infectious anterior uveitis.

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