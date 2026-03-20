Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.22 and last traded at $32.22. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF Stock Down 0.5%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.61.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF in the third quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (PSFM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFM was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

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