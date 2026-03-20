Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2026

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFMGet Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.22 and last traded at $32.22. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF Stock Down 0.5%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF in the third quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (PSFM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFM was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

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