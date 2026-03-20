Insider Selling: Chubb (NYSE:CB) Director Sells $658,600.00 in Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,612.40. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chubb Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:CB traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $322.86. 3,735,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,459. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $264.10 and a fifty-two week high of $345.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.91.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 155.6% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chubb from $283.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.