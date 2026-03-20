Michael Moore Sells 31,570 Shares of Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Stock

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) President Michael Moore sold 31,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $297,389.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 1,691,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,634.48. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 20th, Michael Moore sold 65,000 shares of Viemed Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $570,050.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Michael Moore sold 40,232 shares of Viemed Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $370,536.72.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance

VMD traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.71. The stock had a trading volume of 703,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,033. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $336.21 million, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $1,965,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 18.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,546,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after buying an additional 240,346 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,136,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 230,670 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 251,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 165,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viemed Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

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Viemed Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: VMD) is a provider of home-based respiratory therapy services, specializing in the management of patients requiring long-term mechanical ventilation and pulmonary support. The company’s offerings encompass invasive and noninvasive ventilation, airway clearance therapies, cough assist devices, and supplemental oxygen. Viemed combines durable medical equipment with clinical care, delivering tailored respiratory treatment plans that are overseen by licensed respiratory therapists and registered nurses.

Founded in the early 2010s and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Viemed has grown its footprint to serve patients across multiple states in the United States.

Further Reading

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