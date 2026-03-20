Hamish Baillie Buys 5,000 Shares of Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Stock

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Free Report) insider Hamish Baillie acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 407 per share, for a total transaction of £20,350.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Stock Performance

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values stock traded down GBX 2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 405. 1,879,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,181. The stock has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.25. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 282 and a 52-week high of GBX 460.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 437.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 412.59.

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Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Company Profile

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Fidelity Special Values PLC’s aim is to achieve long term capital growth for investors by investing in special situations. It is an actively managed contrarian Investment Trust that thrives on volatility and uncertainty.

London is one of, if not the, most important of the world’s financial centres. Focused on the UK market but with up to 20% invested in overseas stock markets, this Investment Trust looks for stocks that are undervalued by the market and whose growth potential isn’t yet appreciated by other investors.

By understanding the downside and identifying the potential for change it allows the trust to invest in unloved stocks with potential for positive change.

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