KANZHUN (NASDAQ:BZ) CEO Sells $446,720.00 in Stock

KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) CEO Peng Jonathan Zhao sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $446,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 576,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,480. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

KANZHUN Stock Performance

NASDAQ BZ traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.63. 9,812,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,054,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.45. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.32.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BZ. Wall Street Zen raised KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on KANZHUN from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Institutional Trading of KANZHUN

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,433,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,962,000 after buying an additional 3,352,779 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KANZHUN by 24.7% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,291,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KANZHUN by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,340,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,880,000 after acquiring an additional 194,820 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in KANZHUN by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,845,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,308 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in KANZHUN by 9.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,455,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,681,000 after acquiring an additional 801,373 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KANZHUN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kanzhun Ltd. (NASDAQ: BZ) operates a leading AI-driven online recruitment platform under the brand name Boss Zhipin. The platform leverages algorithmic job matching and instant in-app messaging to connect job seekers and employers, streamlining the hiring process and reducing time-to-fill. By combining machine-learning recommendations with direct recruiter interactions, Kanzhun aims to create a more efficient, personalized recruitment experience compared with traditional job boards.

Beyond its core peer-to-peer marketplace, Kanzhun provides a suite of premium services for corporate clients, including employer branding packages, targeted marketing campaigns and SaaS-based human capital management tools.

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