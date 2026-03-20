KANZHUN (NASDAQ:BZ) CEO Sells $446,720.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2026

KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZGet Free Report) CEO Peng Jonathan Zhao sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $446,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 576,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,480. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

KANZHUN Stock Performance

NASDAQ BZ traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.63. 9,812,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,054,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.45. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BZ. Wall Street Zen raised KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on KANZHUN from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BZ

Institutional Trading of KANZHUN

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,433,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,962,000 after buying an additional 3,352,779 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KANZHUN by 24.7% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,291,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KANZHUN by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,340,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,880,000 after acquiring an additional 194,820 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in KANZHUN by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,845,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,308 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in KANZHUN by 9.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,455,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,681,000 after acquiring an additional 801,373 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KANZHUN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kanzhun Ltd. (NASDAQ: BZ) operates a leading AI-driven online recruitment platform under the brand name Boss Zhipin. The platform leverages algorithmic job matching and instant in-app messaging to connect job seekers and employers, streamlining the hiring process and reducing time-to-fill. By combining machine-learning recommendations with direct recruiter interactions, Kanzhun aims to create a more efficient, personalized recruitment experience compared with traditional job boards.

Beyond its core peer-to-peer marketplace, Kanzhun provides a suite of premium services for corporate clients, including employer branding packages, targeted marketing campaigns and SaaS-based human capital management tools.

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