Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) Director Sells $1,478,763.00 in Stock

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MIAX – Get Free Report) Director Kurt Eckert sold 37,917 shares of Miami International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $1,478,763.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 142,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,552,625. The trade was a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Miami International Stock Performance

NYSE:MIAX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,011,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,589. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.54. Miami International Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $51.38.

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Miami International (NYSE:MIAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $369.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Miami International in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Miami International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Miami International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Miami International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Miami International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Miami International during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Miami International by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Miami International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Miami International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000.

About Miami International

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Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) is a U.S. exchange holding company that operates electronic trading venues and provides market infrastructure for listed options and related products. Its primary business activities include operating regulated exchanges, delivering market data feeds, and offering trading technology and connectivity services designed for professional traders, broker-dealers, and market makers. The company focuses on low-latency execution, order matching, and the operational controls required to support high-volume, automated trading strategies in listed derivatives.

Products and services provided by Miami International include fully electronic order matching engines, transmittable market data and feed products, colocation and connectivity solutions, and tools for risk management and regulatory compliance.

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