Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) EVP Scott Schatz Sells 28,980 Shares

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Schatz sold 28,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $147,218.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 123,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,803.16. The trade was a 18.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Schatz also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, February 2nd, Scott Schatz bought 980 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $6,477.80.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSQ traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 335,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,996. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $83.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12.

Townsquare Media Announces Dividend

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is -112.68%.

Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSQ. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSQ

Townsquare Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Townsquare Media, Inc (NYSE: TSQ) is a diversified media and entertainment company that operates primarily in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The company owns and manages over 300 local radio stations that deliver music, news, sports and community programming to listeners. In addition to its core broadcasting business, Townsquare Media provides digital marketing solutions and advertising services through its proprietary platforms and specialized agencies, helping local businesses connect with consumers via targeted online campaigns.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Purchase, New York, Townsquare Media has grown its footprint through strategic acquisitions and the development of a broad digital portfolio.

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