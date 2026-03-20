Lazard Next Gen Technologies ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:TEKY)

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2026

Lazard Next Gen Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:TEKYGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0758 per share on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

Lazard Next Gen Technologies ETF Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of TEKY stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.26. The stock had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 992. Lazard Next Gen Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $41.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average is $37.56. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard Next Gen Technologies ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lazard Next Gen Technologies ETF stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Next Gen Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:TEKYFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,412,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 93.50% of Lazard Next Gen Technologies ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Lazard Next Gen Technologies ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Lazard Next Gen Technologies ETF (TEKY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a narrow portfolio of global companies involved in the developing or enabling of AI next-generation technologies. TEKY was launched on Apr 4, 2025 and is issued by Lazard.

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