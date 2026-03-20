Lazard Next Gen Technologies ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:TEKY)

Lazard Next Gen Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:TEKY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0758 per share on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

Lazard Next Gen Technologies ETF Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of TEKY stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.26. The stock had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 992. Lazard Next Gen Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $41.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average is $37.56. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Lazard Next Gen Technologies ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard Next Gen Technologies ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lazard Next Gen Technologies ETF stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Next Gen Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:TEKY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,412,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 93.50% of Lazard Next Gen Technologies ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Lazard Next Gen Technologies ETF

The Lazard Next Gen Technologies ETF (TEKY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a narrow portfolio of global companies involved in the developing or enabling of AI next-generation technologies. TEKY was launched on Apr 4, 2025 and is issued by Lazard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Next Gen Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Next Gen Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.