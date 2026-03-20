Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Trading Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €9.93 and last traded at €9.69. Approximately 1,712,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,720,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.59.

Air France-KLM Trading Down 6.2%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.34.

About Air France-KLM

(Get Free Report)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support. It offers airframe maintenance, electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, and other services. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

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