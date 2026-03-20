Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Shares Up 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $761.52 and last traded at $753.69. Approximately 19,544,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 19,423,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $720.17.

Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNDK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $230.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Mizuho set a $600.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $1,000.00 price target on Sandisk in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Sandisk from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandisk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.19.

Sandisk Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.75 billion and a PE ratio of -93.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $573.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.78.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $2.89. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sandisk news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. This trade represents a 26.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDK. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new stake in Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Sandisk by 351.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 176,439 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,959,000 after acquiring an additional 246,699 shares during the period. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sandisk by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,313 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000.

About Sandisk

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SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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