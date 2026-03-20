First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Trading 0.1% Higher – What’s Next?

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $155.16 and last traded at $152.70. 179,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 184,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.62.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 2.8%

The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.56.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTXL. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000.

About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

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